On the 46th Victory Anniversary of Islamic Revolution of Iran

Spirit of 22 Bahman Celebrations; From Where It Springs?

Despite the problems inside the Iran and the pressures imposed from outside, Iranians come out on 22 Bahman (10 February) to celebrate the occasion of the victory of the Islamic Revolution; this is a current narrative among those who annually participate in the occasion. But why?

The big picture:

Every year, adversaries, and opposition groups, invest resources and efforts to undermine the Iranian nation’s loyalty to the Islamic Republic. For over four decades, these attempts have failed. The Western media propagates the notion: “this year will be the last for the Islamic Republic”, but time and again, their hopes are dashed.

Flashback:

Between 1978 and 1979, widespread discontent with the Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, led to the Islamic Revolution, overthrowing his monarchy. Led by the Late Imam Khomeini, the Revolution brought significant changes to Iran’s political, social, and economic landscape, promising a bright future. However, a series of challenges soon threatened the new path to prosperity.

State of play:

The West, led by the U.S., has exerted significant pressure on Iran since 1979 to bring the nation to its knees.

Maximum Pressure Campaign severely impacted its economy, leading to inflation.

Military Threats by the U.S. against Iran; “All options are on the table.”

Scrapping JCPOA (a deal that was reached between Iran and other world powers on nuclear technology and from which Donald Trump withdrew the US) and re-imposition of sanctions on Iran.

Designating IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO).

Supporting terrorist groups, inside and outside Iran, to instigate riots.

Cyberattacks targeting nuclear facilities and other critical infrastructure.

What we’re hearing:

Haj Kamal, a retired, in his 61: “We owe a lot to Islamic Revolution. I, along with my family, come out to show loyalty to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and those who sacrifices their lives for the betterment of Iran. As a person who observed days before the Revolution and as a veteran during the 8-year war on Iran, I saw the sacrifices.”

Maryam, 35, a physiologist and housewife: “We have a sage leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, who shows us the way to prosperity and salvation in spite of the world’s arrogant powers. He always injects hope into society. We obey him and take part in the rally.”

Mahdi, 45, a taxi driver: “We believe in the [Islamic Republic] system and take part in 22 Bahman and other rallies for the sake of our Leader. If it were not for the sake of the Islamic Republic, our country would become a place like Iraq and Syria. So, we serve the system wholeheartedly and take it into account that economic problems are not specific to Iran but all over the world.”

Sheida, 50, an archivist: “The collective and elegant participation of the people in the 22 Bahman march serves as a powerful countermeasure to thwart the adversaries’ efforts to undermine the Islamic Republic of Iran. Our participation also strengthens Muslims worldwide, including those in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, in their resistance against the enemies of Islamic Ummah.”

Mohammad, 38, a blogger: “All those participating in the 22 Bahman rally associate one way or another with the [Islamic Republic] system. People come because of their interest in the system as they consider themselves the possessors of the Islamic Revolution.”

Saeed, 37, a businessman: “We see two groups in the rally; one whose work requires it. The other group is the older generation, meaning those who made the Revolution, and the third, fourth, and a few of the fifth generations, who believe that the Revolution was in pursuit of Islam. They come because they believe the situation will be improved.”

Rasoul, 33, a physiotherapist: “I myself believe that when the Leader commands, to carry out his command is a must. I know that if I refuse to participate and do not support the Velayat Faqih (guardianship of the jurist), an extremely dark time will await us.”

What he’s saying:

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei: “The enemy is striving to disappoint everyone. Well, this is the enemy’s plan. So, it should be noted that today, the enemy’s plan is to make us pessimistic about ourselves, our government, our student environment, and our people; no, the country is moving forward, and it is moving well.”

“[Of course] we have economic problems – I don’t want to deny or negate the economic problems; they will be solved, God willing.”

Bottom line:

It seems that what has inspired the Iranian nation to stand resilient to the extreme challenges is rooted in something beyond a simple cause. The nation enjoys a long-standing culture and civilization later backed by the arrival of Islam; past lessons, and a bright promised future. Remember Mahatma Gandhi of India, who learned it to free his nation from colonization and submission.

Mohammad Kazemi