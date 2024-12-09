“Spiritual Calculator” Proves Accurate in Mahama’s Election Victory

Apostle Ekatso, a revered man of God, had his prophecy about the just concluded 2024 General Election confirmed after John Mahama won a landslide victory in the 2024 presidential election.

Apostle Ekatso, also known as the Spiritual Calculator, claimed in an interview with Akoma FM in July 2023 that Dr. Bawumia would win the NPP Presidential Primaries but lose the December 7 elections to former President Mahama.

Former President Mahama is expected to serve a second term in office following an overwhelming victory in the polls, particularly after NPP Presidential Candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia conceded defeat yesterday.

Apostle Ekasto, in the interview with Tony Best of Media General’s Akoma FM in Kumasi, stated that he had made some spiritual consultations that put Mahama in the lead.

“Normally, I don’t want to meddle in my ministry’s work with politics because I am willing to work with anyone regardless of your party elections. But regarding the December 7 elections, I can clearly state that Mahama will win according to the spiritual dealings I have made,” said Apostle Ekasto in the 2023 interview.

Even though the Electoral Commissioner, Madam Jean Mensah, is yet to officially announce the results of the 2024 presidential elections, Mahama is currently leading the race with over 57 percent.

Apostle Ekatso has had many of his prophecies come true, especially with the NPP primaries, where he predicted a win for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMk8nVQ87/