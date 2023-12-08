Spokesperson for ”TheNewForce” arrested

Shalimar Abbiusi, a Belgian woman who recently introduced herself as the spokesperson for the TheNewForce movement, has been arrested by the Ghana Immigration Service.

The 30-year-old earned attention through a short video that she posted on X. In the video, she was seen formally introducing TheNewForce movement to Ghanaians.

The Immigration Service began taking notice of Shalimar’s activities following the video to find out about her immigration status.

It was found out that the spokeswoman of TheNewForce had allegedly forged resident permit documents, after which she was swiftly arrested.

The Ghana Immigration Service disclosed that she arrived in Ghana on September 4, 2017, through the Kotoka International Airport. In 2018, she claimed residency as a student at the Ghana Christian University College after being a frequent visitor previously.

Checks, however, reveal that Shalimar had never been a student of the institution, and the papers issued to back her residency application were forged.

She is currently in the custody of Ghana immigration awaiting to be arraigned before court.

Ghanaians took to the media to share their thoughts on the news. The competency of TheNewForce movement, which promises a change for Ghanaians, has been questioned following the scandal.