Sponsors frustrated over LGBTQ bill not advancing to consideration stage

Mr Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Ningo- Prampram and the Lead Sponsor of the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022”, has expressed frustrations over efforts to get the Bill through the consideration stage in Parliament.

The object of the Bill is to provide for proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, which proscribes lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) and related activities.

The House is expected to take the Bill through the consideration stage on Wednesday, December 6, but that was not done because of the absence of Mr Kwame Ayimadu-Antwi, the Chairman of the Constitutional Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

Minutes after the House adjourned sitting to Thursday, December 7, Mr George addressed the Parliamentary Press Corps and expressed his dismay over the stagnation of the process.

He noted that the frustrations of the sponsors stemmed from the fact that Wednesday’s attempt was the third time the House had failed to take the Bill through the consideration stage.