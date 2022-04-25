Sport Administrators schooled on modern trends of management

A total of 26 Sports Administrators drawn from the various sporting associations and organisations have been schooled on modern trends of sport administration and management.

The weeklong intermediate course had Sports Marketing, Sports Policy, Coaching, Sports Management, Change Management, Sports Event Management and Contemporary Sports Leadership as subject areas lectured.

Organised by the National Sports College, Winneba, under the theme; ‘Sports Management, the Key to Sport Development in Ghana,’ participants were urged to work with modern trends of sport management and administration if they wanted to catch up with the dynamic growth of the sports industry.

They were also told by the Resource Persons to periodically upgrade themselves when the opportunities present itself so that they could always be on top of their game.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Deputy Director of the Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate (PPMED) at the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), Alhaji Sani Mohammed, applauded the participants for attending the session.

He said also commended the National Sports College for organizing the training programme as their mandate expected of them.

The Director mentioned that the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has directed the MoYS to expand the capacity of the College to ensure the College spreads across the country.

“There is also a vision to create an educational institution at the college so that young talents recruited by the college, would school there while developing their sporting talents,” he added.

Alhaji Mohammed said the Sports Ministry was working around the clock to implement the much-needed Sport Development Fund to aid the development and promotion of the least financed sports in the country.

Acting Director of the College, Mr. Noah Bukari, also congratulated the participants and encouraged them to apply the knowledge acquired in their various institutions to help in the development of Ghana sports.

He said the National Sports College, would organise an advanced level of the course later in the year.

Attendees were presented with certificate of participation after the course.