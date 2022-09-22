Sport Programme confirmed for Trinbago 2023

The Sport Programme for Trinbago 2023 has been confirmed with seven sports set to feature at the Commonwealth Youth Games.

The event would take place from August 04-11, 2023, with athletes aged 14-18 expected to feature in the competition.

The sports would take place in two clusters, one in Couva, Trinidad and the other Tobago, to bring a diverse perspective of the twin island country to the nations of the Commonwealth, as well as showcase a festival of the country’s activities.

The seven sports that would feature at the Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games are: Aquatics (Swimming) – male and female, Athletics – male and female, Cycling – (Road Race, Time Trial and Track) – male and female, FAST5 Netball – female, Rugby Sevens – male and female, Triathlon – male and female, and Beach Volleyball – male and female.

The Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association (TTCGA), also announced that Mr. Ephraim Serrette, Vice President of the TTCGA would Chair the Organising Committee, with Secretary General Annette Knott, TTCGA overseeing the CGA Relations. Gabre Jesu McTair, Deputy Permanent Secretary (Ag.) of the Ministry of Sport and Community Development and Mr Kairon Serrette, Head of Partnerships and Alliances, SporTT will both lead the Government representation. President of the TTCGA, Diane Henderson will close out the five member OC Board.

CGF President Dame Louise Martin said: “We are delighted to confirm the Sport Programme for the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games, featuring much-anticipated debuts in the Youth Games for the dynamic and innovative FAST5 Netball and Triathlon. It promises to be a thrilling and competitive Games and exceptional showcasing of Caribbean and Commonwealth Sport.

“An invaluable springboard for the stars and leaders of tomorrow, the Games will be a truly special and inspiring experience for young athletes from across the Commonwealth.”

Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association (TTCGA)President Diane Henderson said: “Trinidad and Tobago were awarded the right to stage the seventh edition of the Games by the Commonwealth Games Federation at its General Assembly in Birmingham. The decision came after Trinidad and Tobago were initially awarded the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games in June 2019, but that event was postponed due to the impact of the pandemic on the international sport calendar. We look forward to great things soon!”