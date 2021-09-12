Sportbusiness Africa Centre To Create A Vivacious Sport, Public Policy Debate

AN autonomous think tank committed to a comprehensive, intuitive, logical thinking around sport policy has been established by one of the nation’s foremost sportbusiness consultants to proffer new, imaginative solutions, based on practical knowledge and evidence in the sport and sport-related sectors of Ghana.

The SPORTBUSINESS AFRICA CENTRE (SBAC), in pushing the boundaries of sport policy, will help the sector and its related industries to meet the rapidly changing demands placed on it for the benefit of society, whether as consumers, participants or as managers, and develop a relevant sector for the future. By challenging current thinking, the SBAC will facilitate the development of a dynamic sport policy environment for sport and physical activity to flourish across Ghana and Africa in general.

According to the Founder and Chairman of the SBAC, Mr. Magnus Naabe RexDanquah, the former CEO of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the AfHF Hockey Africa Cup for Nations, Ghana 2009, the Think Tank recognizes that the wider sport, physical activity and recreation sector landscape is vast and reaches into many different sectors and therefore it will organize regular round table discussions that will bring together academicians, sector leaders and organizations, associations or federations, consumers, all facets of media, including commentators, thought leaders, sponsors and right holders, broadcasters and journalists, and policy makers, to provide a unique perspective on sectoral and national issues in the broader industry, helping it to grow, innovate and mature.

Mr. RexDanquah, the architect and manager of Ghana’s successful bid for the rights to host and organize the 13th African Games in 2023, believes that in creating a unique blend of debate, research and influence, the SBAC will be enhancing an independent, non-political space to challenge the status quo, scan and explore new ideas, technology and innovations as well as predict future trends.

“Bringing academic research into policy making in a way that is digestible and useful, along with helping shape meaningful and timely future research” according to him, “will position the SBAC to add to our collective strive of seeing sport as an emerging industry, thereby bringing the sector together to better influence central and local government priorities and policy making with a balanced, evidence-based and long-term view.”

The SBAC Founder and Chairman, with over 40-years industry expertise, emphasized that “promoting evidence based, innovative policy-making and best practices, as well as, building on previous research and thinking, whilst keeping policy makers accountable to their current strategies” will be one sure way to change the paradigm within which we have been promoting, developing, organizing and managing all aspects of sport in the country over the last six decades.

Mr. RexDanquah, the architect of Ghana’s successful bid for the rights, in addition to, organizing the all-time benchmarking 26th African Cup of Nations (CAN 2008) Tournament, stated that, it is the conviction of the SBAC to pursue these noble goals through a number of initiatives, including communicating important sector news, research and events, and relevant government and parliamentary activities; publishing regular newspaper articles offering different viewpoints and opinions, highlighting new research; and hosting seminars and conferences to explore and debate key sector issues with a wide range of stakeholders.

The SBAC will launch the maiden edition of its official mouthpiece, “AFRICA’S PASSIONS’, a quarterly bulletin for sportbusiness in Africa next month, October 2021 together with a position paper on ‘Sport Infrastructure in Ghana: Compulsive Need for Sustainability Plans”.

Mr. Magnus Naabe RexDanquah, the SBAC Founder and Chairman, was also the Founding President of the Ghana Chamber of Events Management (GCEM), a former HOST of the erstwhile “SPORTS DIGEST” TV discussions programme on GBC-TV in the eighties, editor of award-winning ‘SPORTS COIN’ weekly and currently a Patron of the Ghana Manchester United Supporters Club.