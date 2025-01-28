Sporting Events for Ghana During 2025

In 2025, Ghana’s sporting scene is buzzing with action, from homegrown showdowns to international forays—there’s no shortage of excitement.

Rugby Union

The Ghana Rugby Football Union (GHRFU) continues to support the sport’s growth. The national team, the Ghana Eagles, is expected to take part in several international fixtures this year.

While specific match details for 2025 are yet to be confirmed, the GHRFU’s official website and social media channels will provide updates on upcoming games, events, and rugby results.

Football

The 2024–25 Ghana Premier League is in full swing, with Samartex 1996 looking to defend their title against strong contenders like Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak. The league continues to spotlight local talent and provide a springboard for players aiming to make an international impact.

On the global stage, the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, missed out on qualifying for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. It’s their first absence since 2004, prompting serious reflection within the Ghana Football Association.

Athletics

Ghana Athletics has revealed its 2025 calendar, featuring domestic events like the KGL Millennium Marathon and FNB Accra Marathon, which will draw local and international runners. Ghanaian athletes are also gearing up for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September, showcasing their talent on a global stage.

Kho Kho

Ghana made a historic debut at the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup in New Delhi, India, from January 13th to 19th, 2025. India won both the men’s and women’s titles, defeating Nepal in the finals.

Ghana won against Argentina (50-48) and the Netherlands (76-36) in Group B but lost to South Africa and Iran. Despite not advancing, their participation marked progress in promoting indigenous sports and building experience.

Urban Sports Festival

The Urban Sports Festival 2025 took place on January 25th at Ghud Park in Accra. This event aims to elevate Ghana’s urban sports scene, featuring activities such as skateboarding, BMX biking, and street basketball. It provides a platform for youth engagement and showcases the dynamic urban culture of Accra.

Multi-Sport Events

Accra is getting ready to host the 13th African Games in August 2025, with the newly-commissioned Borteyman Sports Complex at the heart of the action. The venue will host a variety of sports, including athletics, swimming, and basketball. This major event will bring together athletes from all over Africa, celebrating unity and sporting excellence.

Conclusion

All in all, 2025 is shaping up to be a blockbuster year for Ghana’s sports, packed with major events at home and abroad. It’s not just about showcasing talent—it’s a masterclass in sports development and cultural exchange.