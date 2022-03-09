Sports Authority Sends Goodwill Messages To Ghanaian Women In Sports

The National Sports Authority (NSA), has sent goodwill messages to Ghanaian Sportswomen all over the world who have contributed to raising the flag of Ghana high as today marks the International Women’s Day celebration.

A statement signed by the NSA Boss, Mr. Peter Twumasi said the Authority appreciates and recognizes all sports women found in the 46 sporting disciplines with the likes of Alice Annum, Ethel Jacks, Rose Afriyie, Victoria Dowuona, Theodosia Okoh, Amerley Tuckson, Ayorkor Chavez, Mercy Tagoe and Adjoa Bayor who have set the stage for others to also shine.

It went further to acknowledge some Ghanaian women who have contributed to the development of Ghana, like Yaa Asantewaa, Ama Ata Aidoo and Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings and also applauded the Black Queens team who qualified for the women’s world cup way before the male team did.

According to the statement, “Many Ghanaian sportswomen have competed while pregnant, nursing their young ones, and serving our nation in the security services and in other critical positions.”

The NSA further stated that its plan to partner with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to develop and pass a national policy which will provide clear cut directions on athlete selection practices, remuneration structures and reward systems to ensure that the nation honours its female athletes adequately.

The National Sports Authority finally wished all Ghanaian women a happy International Women’s Day.