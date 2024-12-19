Sports Broadcaster Bright Kankam Boadu Blames Akufo-Addo for NPP’s Loss in 2024 Elections

Following the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) resounding defeat in the 2024 presidential election, prominent sports broadcaster Bright Kankam Boadu has placed the blame squarely on outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on his program on Pure FM, Boadu passionately argued that the party’s loss stemmed from Akufo-Addo’s perceived disrespect toward Ghanaians.

“The biggest blame should be placed at the doorstep of Akufo-Addo, who disrespected Ghanaians after begging them to vote for him,” Boadu said. He pointed out that the election results were a clear message from voters, signaling that they would not tolerate such disregard. “Ghanaians used their votes to demonstrate to Akufo-Addo that you can’t disrespect us. Akufo-Addo is the one to be blamed, not anyone else,” he emphasized.

Boadu cited specific instances of Akufo-Addo’s behavior that alienated key voter bases, particularly in the Kwabre East constituency, which had previously shown strong support for the president. He recounted how the people of Kwabre East had pleaded for road development but were met with a dismissive response. “The people of Kwabre East, who voted massively for him, begged him to do their roads, only for him to dismiss them, saying they cannot threaten him,” Boadu recalled, underscoring how the president’s actions betrayed the trust of his most loyal supporters.

The broadcaster also highlighted other instances of Akufo-Addo’s failure to connect with the electorate, including his remarks in another constituency where he claimed not to have undertaken any projects because they didn’t vote for him. “You see how the numbers in Kwabre came down,” Boadu noted, pointing to widespread voter dissatisfaction that hampered the NPP’s campaign.

According to Boadu, Akufo-Addo’s arrogance and his inability to acknowledge the concerns of the electorate contributed to a deeper voter disillusionment. He stressed that no amount of political noise or last-minute campaigning could counter the damage done by the president’s actions. “When things are bad, it does not matter how much noise you make or how many people you talk to; you will still lose,” Boadu concluded, emphasizing that the NPP’s defeat was a result of both political mismanagement and a fundamental lack of respect for the people.