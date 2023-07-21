Sports Development: INSEP, French Embassy hold discussions with NSA

Representatives of the French Embassy in Ghana and officials from the National Institute of Sports, Expertise and Performance (INSEP) has held discussions with the National Sports Authority (NSA) on sports development.

The team comprised of Nada Mills and Marine Hayem of the French Embassy and Sean Gandrille and Gabriele Cazzato from the National Institute of Sport, Expertise and Performance (INSEP) spoke about the Solidarity Fund for Innovative Project (FSPI).

The FSPI is a financial mechanism by the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs that permit the embassy to operationalize innovative, quick-impact and highly visible on-ground projects to benefit the local population.

FSPI comprises of research and collaborative efforts with INSEP, a French training institute and center for excellence in sports that trains elite athletes.

The project is to research into the role of sports in the Ghanaian economy and structure the sports ecosystem, improve integration of youth from diverse backgrounds and promote gender equality by encouraging female inclusion in the Sports.

The initiative also seeks to create new economic and professional opportunities in the sector as well as professionalize and support sports authorities to foster collaboration between Ghana and the French organization.

It further seeks to provide support to the technical team of the National Sports Authority and the entire sports industry in Ghana.

The team disclosed that the project which is funded by the French embassy will work closely with NSA, Ministry of Youth and Sports and other stakeholders ahead of the African games next year.

The Deputy Director General in charge of Administration at NSA, Mr. Majid Bawa, was impressed by the initiative to uplift the image of the Ghana sports industry.

He noted that, Ghana will have a legacy to hold on to as facilities that will be used in hosting the African games will be converted to universities for sports development.

Moreover, the technical department of NSA will get the exposure andknowledge that will help federations, especially the newly established sporting disciplines acquire the needed expertise.

Other members present were Dep. Director General in Charge of Technical, Mr. Kwame Amponfi Jnr, Director for Sports Promotion, Mr. Jeffrey Manza, Chief Accountant, Mr. Kweku Owusu Adjei Larbi, Dr. Luguterah-Head of Department-UG-PESS, Madam Philiphina, and Mr. Hubert Leo-Mensah.