Sports Expo to herald Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon

A Sports Expo will herald the 2023 Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon (AICHM), at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The expo would offer sponsors, corporate bodies, individuals and institutions the platform to exhibit their goods and services to the general public and participants who would visit the venue to pick their running vests and race numbers for the event.

At least 20 exhibitors are expected to participate in the Expo, that would last from August 2-3, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium at 8:00am to 5:00pm each day.

It would be a perfect platform to discover brands and services that are making waves in the sports, wellness, and fitness industries.

Exhibitors and participants would also have the opportunity to undertake health screening exercise to be provided by HealthTech Ghana Limited.

It would also offer an opportunity to network with industry experts, establish grassroots connections, and tap into the growing sports market.

The event is organized by the Medivents Consult – organisers of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon.

The Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon would start at the Accra Sports Stadium and finish at the Mantse Agbona, James Town, covering 5-Kilometres, 10-Kilometres and 21-kilometres.

It is in collaboration with the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and sponsored by HD Plus, Allied Consortiums, Serene Insurance, G4S, Aqua Blue Mineral Water, mybet.Africa.com, Rekfoli Herbals, Zimansky Hotel, TXT Ghana, and 442 Images.