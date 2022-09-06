Sports Fans Hail Ashfoam For Supporting betPawa Ghana Premier League Walk

One company that sports fans have recognized in supporting sports is Ashfoam, who sponsored the kits of Team Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

Ashfoam recently added to their corporate social responsibility in the field of sports by supporting the 2022 Ghana Premier League Walk. A health walk aimed at creating awareness and promoting local football.

The company provided some tee shirts to participants of the Walk which started from Accra Mall ending at the Accra Sports Stadium last Saturday.

Mr. Abraham Nkansah aka Apirigu Chakapama, President of Die Hard Supporters Union and a staunch PRO of the GHANA Sports Supporters who took part in the Walk thanked the sponsors who included betPawa, the new sponsor of the Ghana Premier League.

“It was a good experience and we love it, I thank the companies who support sports and the supporters. We love anything sports ” said Mary Osei, also a top sports fan.

The Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Mr. Kudjoe Fianoo also backed the concept and promised to contribute to improve subsequent Walks.

He expressed that Walk was a good exercise and opportunity for companies supporting sports to meet the fans and socialise.

Mohammed Shaban, a sports analyst also took part in the activities and acknowledged the positive idea of creating awareness by socializing. He interviewed many people who gave him their expectations in the coming season.

Elizabeth Alhassan, organiser of the Walk said it was successful.

The Walk ended in front of Egalite Sports Bar And Restaurant at the Accra Sports Stadium where participants were refreshed.