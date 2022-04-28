Sports Federations must be accountable – General One

Deputy Communications Director of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr. Sammy Heywood Okine popularly known as General One says sports Federations who have received funds from the Committee to prepare for upcoming international competitions like the Commonwealth Games and World Championships must be accountable and state how they use the funds.

In an interview, he said the money given to the sports Federations is not free that they can use any how, but it is for a purpose.

He urged all sportsmen and women as well as coaches and executives of sports Federations to monitor and see how their resources are utilized because it is not easy to come by financial support.

He expressed that as Ghana prepares to host the 2023 African Games, it is expected that all disciplines that the nation will participate in will excel for the nation to reap the medals that everyone is dreaming about.

According to the experienced sports journalist and fitness instructor, Ghana did well at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan and the athletes can do better with the current amazing performances of sprinters Benjamin Azamati, Paul Amoah,, Joseph Manu and Desmond Aryee as well as female jumpers Deborah Acquah and Abigail Kwarteng.

He was o ptimistic that the boxing team, Black Bombers will also do well just like volleyball and hockey.

He praised the national Rugby team, the Eagles who are currently engaged in the Africa Rugby 7s Tournament in Kampala, Uganda.

He commended the president of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah for his influence in getting the ANOCA support and motivation for the Ghanaian athletes.

Mr. Okine also tasked the media to move away from speculations and do positive journalism that would inspire the athletes and sports administrators to give their best for Ghana sports.

Football and Athletics got $8,000 each from the GOC, while others like Swimming, Cycling, Fencing, Table Tennis, Tennis, Karate do, Volleyball, Badminton, Taekwondo, Boxing, Judo, Weightlifting, got $6,000 each.

By Elizabeth Alhassan