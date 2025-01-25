Sports Journalist of the Year Calls for Payment of Amputee Football Team Bonuses

Bright Kankam Boadu, Ghana’s Sports Journalist of the Year, has called on Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and Sports Minister-Designate Kofi Adams to ensure the Amputee Football team is paid the bonuses owed to them.

Boadu made the plea during his acceptance speech at the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards held in Accra on January 24, 2025. Highlighting the team’s victory in the African Cup of Nations, he expressed his frustration that their bonuses have yet to be settled.

Addressing the Vice President and the Sports Minister-Designate directly, Boadu remarked, “Since I have Her Excellency the Vice President here, this is a campaign I’ve been waging, and luckily for me, I also have the sports minister-designate. The amputee team won the African Cup of Nations, and up till now, their bonuses haven’t been paid.”

Boadu, who has been a vocal advocate for the welfare of athletes, added, “I always say that the strength of any nation is determined by how we treat the vulnerable in society. It has even moved to the extent that one has even lost his life, the team manager. Please let’s try giving them what is due them and even showing courage in the face of adversity.”

His comments come as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by athletes, particularly those from vulnerable groups. The Amputee Football team’s manager recently passed away, underscoring the urgency of addressing the financial and emotional support owed to the team.

Boadu’s recognition as the best sports journalist at the SWAG Awards further highlights his commitment to advocating for the better treatment and recognition of Ghanaian athletes. His message serves as both a call to action and a tribute to the athletes who continue to represent Ghana on the international stage despite facing significant challenges.