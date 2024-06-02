Sports Journalist Sammy Heywood Okine Joins ASVG Selection Committee

Sammy Heywood Okine, a prominent figure in African sports media, has been named as a member of the selection committee for the African Athlete of the Month by the African Sports Ventures Group (ASVG).

With a wealth of experience as the African Sports Media Network Country Director for Ghana, Okine brings a deep understanding of the African sports landscape to his new role.

The announcement of Okine’s appointment was made by Leslie Koromo, Director of ASVG, based in Texas, over the weekend. Koromo described Okine as “Africa’s Most Hardworking Sports Journalist.”

Okine’s impressive credentials include his tenure as the former Deputy Secretary General of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) and his current role as the Deputy Communications Director of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

He serves as the Managing Editor of Asaaseaban.com and Editorial Consultant of Ultimatesportsghana.com. Additionally, Okine is an Associate Editor of BoxinGhana and hosts “The Big Fight Night” on Omashi TV.

Furthermore, Okine is a top correspondent for several prominent media outlets, including GhanaWeb, NewsGhana, ModernGhana, GhanaNewsOnline, AmaGhanaOnline, Total Sports, and AccraLive.

In addition to his media roles, Okine has made significant contributions to the sports industry in Ghana as the founder of the Boxing Writers Association of Ghana (BWAG) and as the Communications Director of the Breaking Federation and Kick Boxing Federations of Ghana.

His experience extends to the international stage, having served as the Press Attache of Team Ghana at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Sammy Heywood Okine’s appointment to the ASVG Selection Committee underscores his dedication and expertise in the field of sports journalism and administration.