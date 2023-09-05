Sports Minister clears air on Samuel Takyi Issue

Hon. Mustapha Ussif believes Tokyo 2020 Bronze medalist, Samuel Takyi is an asset for Ghana Sports and should be guided to secure a productive future either as an outstanding Amateur or Professional boxer.

In an exclusion chat with the Minister of Youth & Sports, he said the Ministry has no problem with Samuel Takyi and all the promises made by the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo to him for making Ghana and Africa proud at the greatest sports festival in the world has been fulfilled.

He noted that Samuel Takyi has received $40,000 from the Ministry, and there are plans for him to join the national Boxing Team, the Black Bombers for the African Olympic Qualifiers in Senegal as well as the World Qualifiers in Italy.

Hon. Ussif said the Ministry and Samuel Takyi do not have any problems as he is being treated very well as a hero for the nation.

“We want him to represent Ghana again if he is willing and qualifies because he is still young, energetic and has gained experience” he said.

He urged the media to research and investigate well from both sides before coming up with news stories.

Samuel Takyi aka Ring Warrior told Yours Truly he still wants to go to Paris 2024, and if he misses Dakar, he will go to Italy for the World Qualifiers. He conceded receiving financial support from the Ministry.

“Yes,its true, it is left with $10,000 for the Ministry to give me, I am very cool with the Minister and Chief Director” he added.

Takyi was the African athletes’ representative chosen by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. His bronze feat was an achievement attained nearly 30 years ago.

Coach Ofori Asare said he would love to go to Senegal with Samuel Takyi, because at a point he was training at his Wisdom Boxing Gym, but he thinks the boxer is still undecided whether to go Professional or still fight in the Amateur ranks.

He hinted that seven male and six female boxers will make the squad of Black Bombers and Black Hitters respectively.

“We are going for the ultimate and we need prayers of all Ghanaians” he said.

Ghana has been boasted with the inclusion of UK based Light Heavyweight boxer Freezy Macbones aka Seth Gyamfi who is so excited to represent the red, yellow and green colours plus the black star in the flag.

The Minister of Youth & Sports together with his deputy, Hon Evans Opoku Bobie were at the camp of the Black Bombers at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Monday evening to inspire and wish them well as the people and government are behind them to qualify many slots for Paris 2024

Present were former Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) President. Mr. George Lamptey, current President Mr. Bernard Quartey and Vice President, Dauda Fuseni. Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) President Mr. Adraham Neequaye was also in attendance.

The Black Bombers will leave Accra for Senegal on Wednesday for the African Olympic Qualifiers from September 9 to25.