The Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah has urged stakeholders of football to be guided by sanctity, integrity, and the image of the game in their dealings to attract interest from investors.

In the midst of a lack of massive investment from corporate bodies, several football administrators continue to tarnish the image of the Ghana FA, leaving doors to potential investments shut.

At the GFA’s 26th Ordinary Congress today at the GFA Technical Center at the Ghanaman Soccer School of Excellence at Prampram, the Sports Minister has stressed the importance for all stakeholders of the game to desist from destroying the image of the football governing body.

“When you damage the brand it affects you. It is critical, the branding of football is your job and it’s my job”, Isaac Kwame Asimah told delegates.

He added, “We need to make the game more attractive so that we can get the kind of investment that we need, the support from corporate Ghana that we need. So I urge all of you to be guided by these 3 key principles; sanctity, integrity, and the image of the game”.

The GFA president Kurt E.S Okraku bemoaned the constant image tarnishing of some club owners and appealed for an all-hands on deck approach to develop football in the country,

From Elizabeth Alhassan