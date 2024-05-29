Sports Minister Pays Tribute to Joe Lartey as a Patriot and Sports Advocate

Mr. Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports (MoYS) has described the late Joe Lartey as one who contributed immensely to the growth of sports in Ghana.

The veteran Sports Journalist, who became the first President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) died on April 26,2024 at age 97.

The leadership of SWAG and the family of the former Broadcaster paid a condolence visit to the Minister to officially announce the passing of their beloved colleague and family member.

Mr. Ussif addressing the delegation expressed his deepest condolences to the family and the sports fraternity.

He said Joe Lartey was a dedicated and passionate Sports Journalist who served the nation with distinction and passed the baton to nature other young ones.

“Joe Lartey was a true patriot and a champion of Ghanaian sports. His contributions to the development of sports in Ghana are immeasurable, and his legacy will live on forever,” he said.

Mr. Kwabena Yeboah, President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana thanked the Minister for his support to the sports fraternity and requested his assistance in giving Joe Lartey a befitting farewell.

Some members present were Patron Gifty Anna Myers, Madam Evelyn Nsiah Asare, Vice President, and Mr. Ken Odeng Adade, Deputy General Secretary.