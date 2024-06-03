Sports Ministry Congratulates Black Challenge on AAFCON Win

The Ministry of Youth & Sports Ghana has extended heartfelt congratulations to the National Amputee Team, the Black Challenge, for their outstanding victory at the AAFCON 2024 in Egypt.

In a message posted on the Ministry’s Facebook page, it read: “Congratulations to the Ghana national Amputee football team, the Black Challenge, for proving their mettle and conquering the whole of Africa in the 2024 Amputee African Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.”

The statement continued, “You have proved your determination to retain the trophy, and the whole nation is proud of you.”

The players and officials of the Black Challenge have also expressed their gratitude to the government and the people of Ghana for their physical and spiritual support, which helped them overcome all opposition in the tough tournament.