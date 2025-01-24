Sports Ministry to Be Scrutinized by Operation Recover All Loot – Kofi Adams

Kofi Adams, the Minister of Sports-Designate, has confirmed that the government’s Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) will investigate financial malfeasance in the sports sector, should the committee receive credible information.

Speaking to the media on January 23, 2025, during a visit to the venue for the GHALCA elections, Adams stated that no sector, including sports, will be exempt from scrutiny under the operation.

The Minister emphasized that ORAL operates across all sectors of the country, including sports, and that any evidence of wrongdoing will be thoroughly examined. He pointed out that since the presidency is under review, the sports ministry and its affiliated agencies will not be overlooked.

“Sports is part of the activities that we do in this country and no activity in this country is off the radar for checking for the right things to be done,” Adams said. He added that the commitment to accountability extends across all levels of governance, from ministries to federations, ensuring transparency and proper management of public funds.

Adams’ remarks underscore the government’s ongoing efforts to maintain integrity in all sectors, including sports, which have sometimes faced allegations of financial mismanagement. His statements reflect a broader commitment to ensuring that the nation’s sports sector operates with the same level of scrutiny as other government entities.