Sports Writers Association of Ghana to honour Best Journalist in 2021

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) is in the process of choosing the Best SWAG Sports Journalist of the Year 2020/2021.

The SWAG Sports Journalist of the Year Award is one of the innovations President Kwabena Yeboah and his Executive Council have instituted to honor meticulous sports journalists who have excelled in the year under review.

Members of SWAG are required to nominate deserving sports journalists who excelled or were outstanding in the 2020/2021 year under review either from Radio, Television, Print, Online/New Media, or Photo Journalism.

Members of SWAG are to submit their nominations to the secretary of the committee before 30th september 2021.

A shortlist of the top 5 will subsequently be presented to a panel that will independently review works done by the nominees and eventually determine the winner.

SWAG has since 1975 honored outstanding sports personalities, and it is now time to reward hard working sports journalists.