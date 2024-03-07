Sportsbet.io expands team of ambassadors with crypto trader, podcast hosts and more

New additions ‘join the crypto experience’ with the world’s favourite crypto sportsbook

NAIROBI, Kenya, 07 March 2024 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- A popular podcast and a crypto trader are among the new ambassadors to join Sportsbet.io’s flagship programme that is helping to spread the word about the benefits of choosing crypto when placing a bet.

‘Join the Crypto Experience’ welcomes natural-born networkers to join Team Sportsbet.io, where they can gain access to exclusive events and earn financial rewards.

KickOff KE, a popular football podcast led by a dynamic team of pundits and analysts who dive into the latest action in the English Premier League and beyond, is the first of four new joiners. The hosts – Lawrence, Paul, Sean, Bleyle and Saruni – look forward to sharing their passion for the beautiful game with the Sportsbet.io community.

The latest intake also includes Timothy Mochware, a mining industry maverick with a knack for trading crypto and investing in stocks. His advocacy for entrepreneurship has made him an inspiration for his followers, and he’ll be sharing his passion for all things crypto in his new role at Sportsbet.io.

There’s also Chrishaland C Munyudzani, a passionate crypto trader known for his commitment to continuous learning and strategic trades. He embodies the spirit of a true crypto entrepreneur, making him a perfect match for Sportsbet.io.

Meanwhile, Daily10__Odds, a popular tipster who provides insight into the best betting opportunities around, is the final of the three new ambassadors. Her analysis will be a valuable asset to the Sportsbet.io team, and her account is a must-follow for those looking to gain a deeper understanding of sports betting.

The new signings are the latest to ‘Join the crypto experience’ with Sportsbet.io, following in the footsteps of Cassper Nyovest, King Kaka, Nwankwo Kanu and others. To find out more or to apply for the programme yourself, please visit: https://jointhecryptoexperience.io/.

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading crypto sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players with the ultimate fun, fast and fair gaming experience.

Principal sponsors of English football team, Southampton FC and a club partner of Premier League team Newcastle, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 350,000 pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce a cash out function, Sportsbet.io is recognised as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

In December 2023, a lucky Sportsbet.io won the biggest ever online slots jackpot while playing on the site, turning a $50 spin into a prize of more than $42 million.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of less than 90 seconds, among the fastest in the industry.

For more information about Sportsbet.io, please visit https://sportsbet.io.

