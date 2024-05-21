Sportsbet.io grows ambassador team following King Kaka’s big win

Three more respected personalities ‘join the crypto experience’ after King Kaka lands major return with Champions League bet

Sportsbet.io’s team of ambassadors is expanding once again, with three new members ‘joining the crypto experience’ with the world’s favourite crypto sports betting site.

The latest signings come hot on the heels of a big win from an existing Sportsbet.io ambassador, the rapper King Kaka.

King Kaka won an incredible $9,000 in the USDT stablecoin cryptocurrency by backing Real Madrid during their remarkable turnaround victory over Bayern Munich earlier this month.

The new ambassadors will be hoping to follow in King Kaka’s footsteps.

They include James Githinji, also known as TheCure J-Soul, is a well-established influencer with more than 100,000 followers on Instagram. He’s now expanding in the cryptocurrency space, where he brings an innovative mindset and desire to share his expertise.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced digital and broadcast journalist covering news, entertainment and sport across multiple social platforms. His storytelling skills will be a vital asset in spreading the word about Sportsbet.io.

And Wesley Kibande is a marketer and sports betting enthusiast with almost 200,000 followers on X. He’s particularly excited about delving into the world of crypto betting with Sportsbet.io, introducing the platform to his dedicated audience.

James, Dennis and Wesley join the fast-growing team of ambassadors, who can earn financial independence and gain access to exclusive VIP events by teaming up with Sportsbet.io.

If you want to apply to become a Sportsbet.io ambassador, please visit: https://jointhecryptoexperience.io/.