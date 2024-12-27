Spotify Co-Founders Pocket US$900 Million in 2024 Stock Payouts Amid Market Surge

Spotify’s co-founders, Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon, have collectively earned $900 million in stock payouts in 2024, fueled by a dramatic rise in the streaming giant’s market valuation, which has soared to nearly $100 billion.

This marks a remarkable recovery for the company, which previously saw its valuation dip below $20 billion in recent years.

According to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Spotify executives and board members sold $1.25 billion in stock this year, with most sales occurring in November and December, benefiting from a substantial surge in the company’s share price.

Ek, who serves as the CEO, sold nearly $350 million worth of shares, including a $28 million transaction in December, pushing his estimated net worth to over $7 billion, as reported by Bloomberg. Lorentzon, who remains on Spotify’s board, sold more than $550 million in stock, cementing his position as one of the world’s wealthiest corporate figures.

Spotify’s Chief Product Officer Gustav Söderström and Chief Business Officer Alex Norström also capitalized on the stock surge, selling shares valued at $106 million and $63 million, respectively.

The company’s stock resurgence is largely attributed to its renewed focus on profitability. After implementing layoffs in 2023 and increasing prices in several countries, Spotify reported profits in each quarter of 2024, while maintaining strong subscriber growth. This strategic shift has earned praise from analysts, with Bank of America highlighting Spotify’s improved profit margins and Morgan Stanley noting its transition from a growth-focused model to one with “emerging profit opportunities.”

Spotify’s successful turnaround positions it alongside Netflix as a dominant force in the streaming industry, solidifying its role as a leader in the ongoing “streaming wars.”

The stock sales also extended to other key figures, such as Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, a Spotify board member since 2016, who sold $6 million worth of shares this year. A Spotify spokeswoman clarified that these sales were part of long-term financial planning for executives, whose compensation is largely tied to stock-based incentives.

With its continued profitability, Spotify’s resurgence reflects the vision and resilience of its leadership. Ek and Lorentzon, who steered the company through difficult times, are now among the tech world’s financial elite, reaping the rewards of their strategic decisions.