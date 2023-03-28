Spotify partners Vibrate Space to support emerging Ghanaian artistes

Global streaming platform Spotify has announced a multi-year investment with Vibrate Space, a non-profit organisation helping young Ghanaian music entrepreneurs with the tools and skills they need to thrive in the industry.

Vibrate Space, which is operated by Surf Ghana in Accra, is a community recording studio and music business programme, that offers education, mentorship, and space to young Ghanaian artistes, to create, connect, and collaborate.

The partnership would also promote and amplify the already existing support that Vibrate Space provides for young people in the creative space.

Mr. Joe Hardley, Spotify’s Global Head of Artistes and Audience in an interview with GNA Entertainment revealed that the investment would be the second of its kind within a year.

He stated that the new investment was geared towards the creation of safe and conducive spaces for young artistes and would help grow the number of beneficiaries at the Vibrate Space studios.

“The initial investment was a partnership between Spotify and Surf Ghana Studios, and in that, we wanted to build a safe space and a creative space for rising artistes”, he said.

“So this additional investments we are making is meant to amplify the incredible work that has been done so we can grow the number of people we support on the ground in Accra,” he added.

Madam Sandy Alibo, the founder of Vibrate Space studios, told GNA that the idea behind the creation of Vibrate Space studios is to provide an accessible platform for young creatives to come create their contents in a free studio space.

She added that Vibrate Space studios would not only provide free space for creators but also equip them through several learning and training programmes.

“We created a studio, a free recording studio, where we welcome artists from 12 to 6 p.m. everyday. The idea is to offer them the opportunity to discover for the first time a studio and also be able to record their first Extended Play if they don’t have access to a budget or financial support.

“Every month we organise a masterclass where we talk about different topics in the music business industry; for example, we launch master classes about songwriting, production, live performance, and visual contact,” she added.

She ended by saying that the support of Spotify will ensure the provision of more resources and tools to reach a wider range of emerging creators.