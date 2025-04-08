Spotify Royalties to Nigerian and South African Artists Reach $59 Million in 2024

Spotify paid approximately $59 million in royalties to artists from Nigeria and South Africa in 2024, its two largest African markets, as global demand for genres like Afrobeats and Amapiano surges.

The Swedish streaming platform, which distributed $10 billion in royalties worldwide last year, highlighted Africa’s expanding cultural influence despite the continent representing a smaller share of its global catalog.

Nigerian artists received over $38 million, more than doubling their 2023 earnings. This growth aligns with a 49% increase in Nigerian music exports over three years, driven by international streaming revenue. The number of Nigerian artists earning at least $6,600 annually (₦10 million) has tripled since 2022, according to Spotify.

South African performers earned $21 million in 2024, a 54% year-over-year rise. Their export growth outpaced Nigeria’s, climbing 104% in three years. The platform also noted a doubling of South African artists earning between $5,300 and $26,500 annually since 2021, signaling a strengthening middle class of musicians.

Spotify reported that over 250 million user-generated playlists include Nigerian artists, while 220 million feature South African acts. Global stars like Nigeria’s Burna Boy and South Africa’s Tyla have amplified this momentum. “We’re seeing more mid-tier or emerging artists sustainably earning through streaming,” said Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Spotify’s Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa.

The figures underscore how African artists increasingly rely on international audiences for revenue, with streaming platforms bridging local talent to global listeners. As African genres dominate charts and playlists worldwide, the economic impact on the continent’s creative sector continues to deepen, reflecting both cultural resonance and commercial viability.