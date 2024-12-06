Spotify Wrapped 2024 Reveals Ghana’s Thriving Music Scene with Black Sherif at the Forefront

Spotify Wrapped 2024 has showcased the diverse and dynamic musical taste of Ghanaians, celebrating local stars and global influences.

Black Sherif, popularly known as “Killa Blacko,” has emerged as Ghana’s most-streamed artist for the second consecutive year. His album, The Villain I Never Was, continues to dominate, with the hit track “Oil in My Head” being one of the most-streamed Ghanaian songs of the year.

Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, highlighted the growing significance of Ghanaians in bridging the gap between African music and the global stage. “Ghanaians are not just consuming music; they are creating a bridge for Africa’s thriving music scene to come together,” she said.

Spotify Wrapped 2024 offers users a personalized experience, allowing them to reflect on their listening habits and share their musical journey across social media and messaging platforms. This year’s edition continues to deepen connections with music, celebrating the rich cultural diversity of both Ghana and the broader African music scene.