Spotify Wrapped: The Music Moving Ghanaians in 2023

Ghanaians are well-known for their generosity and hospitality not just to family and friends but also strangers. This year’s Spotify Wrapped data shows the extension of this spirit of openness to their musical preferences too.

Over the years, Ghanaians have cultivated a distinct musical identity by not only championing local talents but also embracing a diverse range of global sounds, transcending genre boundaries and national distinctions.

“Spotify Wrapped 2023 unveils a nation that doesn’t just consume music but actively participate in a worldwide celebration of creativity, proving that with music, Ghana’s arms are wide open, welcoming the world to join in its musical diversity,” says Spotify’s head of music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu.

Spotify Wrapped is a richly data-sourced annual round up of streaming habits of Ghanaians, showing evidence of the top artists and musical tastes for the year.

As the nation continues to honour its local talent, the music taste of the citizens has transformed into a lively, diverse, and thriving hub of creativity. Ghanaians support their musicians not in isolation but as part of a global conversation, where borders blur, and cultural exchange thrives.

Ghana’s reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artist of the Year, Black Sherif takes the crown as the most streamed Ghanaian artist in Ghana, leading a cohort of celebrated talents like Sarkodie and Stonebwoy who took the second and third place respectively.

Black Sherif’s Album The Villain I Never Was also led the chart on the top streamed album. In crafting this masterpiece of 14 tracks, Black Sherif poured his heart and soul into every note, embodying virtues of originality, honesty, hope, and pain with so much dedication.

Claiming the coveted title of the most streamed Ghanaian song, King Promise’s Terminator secured the top spot. Following closely were Black Sherif’s Konongo Zongo and Oil in my Head, echoing the sentiment of pride and affection for locally cultivated sounds.

Topping the list of most streamed artists in Ghana is Asake, followed by the African giant Burna Boy. Black Sherif, the breakout sensation who keeps making a mark also secured a solid third spot, while familiar names like Davido, Drake and Omah Lay were all in the top 10 list capturing the spirit of the Ghanaian hospitality experience.

Ayra Starr leads the pack as the most streamed female artist in Ghana and the only female artist in the top 10 most streamed artists. International icons like Rihanna and SZA also found a place in the hearts of Ghanaian listeners as they placed second and third place with the Grammy-nominated Tems making her mark in the rankings.

At the forefront of this year’s Spotify Wrapped are Ghanaian artists who have emerged as true ambassadors of Ghana’s musical brilliance. Amaarae, Black Sherif, and KiDi lead the roster as the most exported artists captivating audiences worldwide with their unique styles and transforming their music into a cultural bridge that unites listeners across continents.

The most streamed songs in Ghana tell a story of joy, reflection, and celebration. Leading the charge was Ruger with his hit Asiwaju. Followed by Asake’s Lonely At The Top’ which proved that even at the pinnacle of success, it’s the power of great music that truly connects and comforts.

At the forefront of Ghana’s most streamed throwback songs is the legendary Daddy Lumba, whose timeless hit Aben Wo Aha continues to echo through the streets and homes in the country. His other songs, Akoma Da Akoma So, Menya Mpo, and Theresa all featured proudly in the top throwback list transcending generations, illustrating his enduring influence on the Ghanaian musical landscape.

Here’s what the Spotify Wrapped data says about Ghana’s listening habits in 2023:

Embracing the joyous spirit of celebration, Ghanaians kick off their festivities from 3:00 pm, coinciding with the onset of the evening, as indicated by the latest Spotify Wrapped data.

Unsurprisingly, the peak of music streaming activity aligns with their love for gatherings, with Saturday claiming the top spot as the day when Ghanaians stream the most music.

Black Sherif also topped the list of most searched artists, while Rema topped the list of most searched queries in Ghana.

Ghanaians evidently refused to be ‘lonely’, choosing instead to embrace Asake’s Lonely At The Top, which proudly claimed its position as the viral song of the year. Nacee’s Aseda – a celebration of gratitude also found itself in the list of top 10 viral songs in the country.

This year’s Spotify’s Wrapped for Ghana captures more than a list of songs and artists, it captures a celebration of the dynamic and ever evolving spirit of Ghana’s music culture.

Eligible users can access their personalized 2023 Wrapped experience exclusively in the Spotify mobile app (iOS and Android) and also this year, via web view on mobile or Desktop by heading to Spotify.com/Wrapped.