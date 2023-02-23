Spotlight on revitalising investment in sustainable tourism on the African continent

Investment in sustainable tourism within the African continent will be a major topic of discussion at this year’s African Tourism Investment Summit (ATIS). This event is part of Africa Travel Week which also comprises World Travel Market (WTM) Africa and the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) Africa.

ATIS will bring together stakeholders, including industry experts, ministers, and investors, to focus on how African tourism can be shaped to address cultural, environmental, social and good governance concerns. A further discussion point will tackle better access to finance and investment to promote the development of a sustainable tourism sector.

The highlight of ATIS is the ministerial roundtable on Monday, 3 April. Moderated by the BBC, the panel will include South African ministers who will be joined by a prestigious panel of foreign ministers and administrators from Botswana, Jamaica, Spain and Sierra Leone, as well as the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and African Export-Import Bank (AFRIEXIM).

“Now more than ever, the spotlight is on Africa and its potential economic growth. To this end, ATIS is driving conversations that that centre around how to balance investment objectives and sustainable practices effectively. We couldn’t be more thrilled to provide a platform for key decision makers who are passionate about African sustainability and are looking to invest,” says Megan Oberholzer, Portfolio Director: Travel, Tourism & Creative Industries Portfolio for Reed Exhibitions South Africa.

Says Ibrahim Ayoub, Group CEO, ITIC & Invest Tourism Ltd: “As part of ATW Travel Week, ATIS content sessions draw together an influential audience of global influencers including heads of state, financiers, and travel professionals. This renowned event has seen many lucrative business deals that have positively impacted Africa’s financial situation while also providing its guests with cherished memories.”

These opportunities are fostered by the ITIC-WTM ATIS Deal Room, set up to give tourism project owners and developers a chance to find investment for their projects. It will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 03 and 04 April 2023. Those interested in participating must submit their proposals. The ITIC team will then provide valuable advice, helping craft mutually beneficial arrangements and channelling funding into the respective projects, prioritising sustainable practices such as environmental efficiency, social responsibility and good governance.

Register to attend: https://www.wtm.com/africa/en-gb/conference-programme/african-tourism-investment-summit.html

For more information on WTM Africa 2023, visit: www.wtm.com/africa