“Spread Love, Not HIV, This Valentine’s Day” – GHANET

As Ghanaians prepare to celebrate Valentine’s Day, the Ghana HIV and AIDS Network (GHANET) has issued a pressing reminder to prioritize health and well-being.

In a statement released today, GHANET expressed concern over the rising number of

HIV infections in Ghana, with 334,000 persons living with HIV as of December 2023. The network also reported that 35,460 new HIV cases were diagnosed between January and September 2024.

To combat this trend, GHANET advised the youth to avoid risky sexual behaviours, practice safe sex using condoms, and abstain from sex if conditions are not right.

The network also encouraged the public to test and know their HIV status, highlighting the availability of HIV Self Testing (HIVST) kits for those concerned about privacy.

GHANET’s President, Ernest Amoabeng Ortsin, emphasized the importance of spreading love, not the virus, this Valentine’s Day.

By Kingsley Asiedu

Please find full statement below;

Valentine Day_Press Statement (1)