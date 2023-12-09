Springs Agro Industries urge public to patronise local rice

Mr Emmanuel Tetteh Coffie, the Volta Regional Sales Manager, Springs Agro Industries Limited, says the improvement in Ghana’s local rice is evident enough to boost its consumption nationwide and beyond.

He said: “Made-in-Ghana rice is as good as any other imported rice. People should have the confidence to try it and see the quality”.

Mr Coffie, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the company produced the ‘Striker Gold’ branded rice and had been in rice farming and processing since 2019, using ultra-modern rice mill.

It had 2,000 acres of rice farm at Adidome in the Volta Region and Akuse in the Eastern Region where non-genetically modified rice was grown and was looking forward to cultivating more, he said.

Although the company was participating in the Volta Trade and Investment Fair for the first time, he said it had helped to create the awareness and network to boost sales.

Mr Cofie said the continuous importation of rice and inadequate credit facilities for producers remained a challenge and urged the Government to create an enabling environment for local rice producers to compete favourably.