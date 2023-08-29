Sprite introduces PET plastic packaging

Sprite has moved from its iconic green packaging to new transparent Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) plastic bottles, as well as a revision to the entire packaging design of the portfolio.

Sprite’s new clear look features a see-through bottle, a refreshed icon of the brand’s bold and Sprite ‘spark’ with a distinct label and bright green cover.

A statement issued by the Coca-Cola Company said consumers could enjoy the same great taste of their favourite sparkling lemon-lime drink knowing their bottle could be easily recycled into new bottles.

It said to help consumers easily identify their favourite Sprite variant, each bottle would have a distinct label and different colour closure.

The statement said the Sprite Zero Sugar, which would have a bright green label with black flash and a green cap was currently available in all retail outlets and Coca-Cola distributors across the country.

It said the transition from green PET to clear PET would increase the value of the plastic in the after-use market in Ghana.

The shift, the statement said, was part of Coca-Cola’s World Without Waste initiative targeted to collect and recycle the equivalent of a bottle or can it sells and to use at least 50 per cent recycled material in its packaging by 2030.

Mr. Felix Gomis, Managing Director, Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company (ECCBC) West Africa Countries Business Unit, said: “This change will amplify the values that we as a system promote and will help facilitate the sorting process during recycling.”

“Our vision is to increase our ability to produce products that are as easily recyclable as possible thanks to clear PET which will ultimately generate more value. We all have a role to play in protecting our planet and now we can all enjoy the refreshing taste of Sprite while helping to unlock the worth in waste and support a truly circular economy in Ghana.”

It said in addition to the environmental benefits, clear PET contributed to economic empowerment as it would have more value for waste aggregators in Ghana who depended on collecting and selling plastic packaging waste for a viable income.

Mr. Seshnee Naidoo, Franchise Director for the Equatorial Africa Region, Coca-Cola Africa, said: “The future is clear. We’re journeying to a World Without Waste and moving to clear Sprite packs, which means more of our plastic can be collected, recycled, and reused to make new bottles.

With Sprite shifting to clear bottles, it means more bottles will be repurposed into new bottles.”

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories with the purpose is to refreshing the world and making a difference.

It seeks to improve people’s lives, communities, and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices, and carbon emission reductions across its value chain.