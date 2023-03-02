Squatters peached camp on land for Education Directorate’s Office

Squatters have peached camp, erected makeshift structures, and taken over land belonging to the Tema Metropolitan Education Directorate, which is operating from rented buildings located in two Communities- Seven and Eight.

It was all joy, smiles, and high hopes on June 04, 2019; when the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) then headed by Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, cut sod for the construction of an ultra-modern office complex, on the said land located between Egyesek Library and the Tema Regional office of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The then MCE promised the directorate and dignitaries present that the said two-storey office building would be fully functional in nine calendar months with it containing 28 offices including the Metropolitan Director’s office, 33 water closet toilets, an ICT Centre, and a conference hall.

This promise, however, did not materialize as the contractors who did not receive mobilization abandoned the site and took away their containers and machines from the place some few months after the impressive sod-cutting ceremony.

This left the education directorate which was by then being asked to vacate the premises of the TDC Development Company Limited which was housing them, to resort to renting some offices which checks at the Directorate have revealed to be inadequate to fully accommodate its officials.

The Education Directorate, the GNA gathered needs about 13 rooms to accommodate all its units to effectively oversee the over 300 schools, 88,421 students, and 4,571 teachers in the Tema Metropolis.

Four years after the sod cutting, when the GNA visited the land, it has been taken over by squatters who obviously were comfortable residing there, with part of the land covered with bush.

The squatters were seen busily chatting among themselves, cooking with their washed clothing hanging on a drylines they have created in between the trees on the land.