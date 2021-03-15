The Students Representative Council (SRC) of Akenten Appiah-Mensah University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development has been urged to work in unity to promote the development and progress of the University.

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, said they should be honest, sincere and sacrifice to help in the development of the institution.

At a meeting organised by the SRC in Kumasi, Dr Nyarko said unity was key to promoting growth and progress.

The meeting was to afford the MP the opportunity to interact with the student leaders to be abreast of their challenges and how he could assist to address them.

Dr Nyarko pledged his commitment to supporting the growth and development of the new university and appealed to the SRC to encourage the students to abide by the covid-19 preventive protocols to ensure their safety.

Mr Richard Opoku, the SRC President, expressed gratitude to the MP for honouring their invitation and pledged to work as a team to move the University forward.

He asked all key stakeholders to redouble their efforts at getting the best for the progress and development of the school.