Sri Lanka approves a new high court to accelerate commercial dispute resolution.

Sri Lanka’s cabinet of ministers has granted approval for establishing a new commercial high court, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said there is a need for swift resolution of commercial disputes, citing existing delays in legal proceedings.

Gunawardena said that to address this concern and foster a more conducive investment environment for the country’s development goals, the establishment of a commercial high court has been deemed essential.

He said the proposed court will possess both first-instance and appellate jurisdiction over commercial disputes.

