Sri Lanka extends curfew until September 6 after record death toll

Sri Lanka will extend a countrywide curfew by a week as the number of Covid-19 infections increased to some 4,500 new cases and around 200 deaths per day, Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said Friday.

The curfew imposed on August 20 was due to end on Monday, but will now continue until September 6.

Sri Lanka recorded its highest-ever daily death toll of 209 on Thursday.

The nation’s hospitals are unable to cope up with the increasing number of cases and have urged those sick with the virus to remain in their homes unless they have complications such as breathing difficulties.

Currently over 50,000 people infected with Covid-19 are receiving treatment either in hospitals or at home.

The Sri Lankan government has been reluctant to impose a lockdown on the grounds that the country’s economy has already suffered significant damage.