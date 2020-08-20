Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Thursday that his new government would take steps to introduce a new constitution which would be suitable and benefit all Sri Lankan citizens.

In his address at the inaugural session of the new parliament which convened on Thursday morning following a successful parliamentary election which was held on Aug. 5, Rajapaksa said that since the people had given his government the mandate for a constitutional amendment, the government’s first task would be to remove the 19th Amendment to the Constitution and introduce constitutional changes which would benefit all Sri Lankan citizens.

“An unstable parliament that cannot take firm decisions and succumbs to extremist influences very often is not suitable for a country,” Rajapaksa said.

“The people have given the current government a massive mandate. We have been given the responsibility to take the country towards prosperity while safeguarding the people and protecting the sovereignty of the country without succumbing to any force,” the president added.

Rajapaksa promised to eradicate waste and corruption in all ministries and institutions, pledging he would not hesitate to enforce the law against those who are involved in fraud and corrupt actions, irrespective of the status of any such perpetrators.

He said that in order to overcome both local and global challenges and revive the country’s economy, the government will have to adopt new ways of thinking. A people-centric economy for Sri Lanka’s economic revival will be adopted and when forming ministries, special attention was given in assigning their subjects and tasks to cover fields such as agriculture, plantations, fisheries, traditional industries and promotion of self-employed job opportunities which affect most of the people in the country.

“Our basic aims are to strengthen the local economy and to increase export income. Currently, the income from tea, coconut and rubber industries is not at a satisfactory level,” the president said.

Sri Lanka’s new parliament convened for the first time on Thursday after Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, led by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, won a landslide victory in the Aug. 5 parliamentary Election.