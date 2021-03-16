dpa/GNA – Sri Lanka’s Cabinet plans on Monday to take up a proposal by the public security minister to ban the wearing of the burqa, a full-body garment worn by some Muslim women that also covers the face.

Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekara said the proposal was being introduced on the grounds of “public security” as it is seen as a “sign of religious extremism.”

He said the proposal also includes a plan to ban some 1,000 madrasas, or religious schools, which are violating national education policy.

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet needs to approve the proposals if they were to be implemented, as regulations need to be promulgated.

The moves come after a presidential commission which probed the multiple suicide bomb attacks in 2019 that claimed 271 lives recommended steps to stop the spread of religious extremism.

The proposal by the minister has been met with mixed reactions from the Muslim community.

“If the government wants to control religious extremism they cannot take ad hoc decisions, but they should look at the entire issue of extremism,” Riyaz Salley, chairman of the Islamic Solidarity front in Sri Lanka, said.

He said the Presidential commission report also has made recommendations to stop extremism by sections of the Buddhist clergy as well.

He said the burqa ban is likely to create confusion as the niqab, a veil for the face that leaves the area around the eyes clear, which is popular among Muslim women in Sri Lanka, is only slightly different.

The wearing of the burqa was temporarily banned after the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.