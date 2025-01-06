SSNIT Announces 12% Pension Increase for 2025 to Support Pensioners Amid Economic Pressures

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has revealed a 12 percent increase in pensions for 2025, in line with Section 80 of the National Pensions Act, 2008 (Act 766).

This adjustment, set to take effect from January 2025, aims to help pensioners maintain their purchasing power in light of economic changes.

The increase is made up of an 8 percent fixed rate and a GH¢72.58 flat amount, which makes up the remaining 4 percent. This redistribution model is designed to benefit lower-earning pensioners more significantly, in keeping with SSNIT’s commitment to the solidarity principle of social security.

SSNIT announced that the minimum monthly pension, which was GH¢300 in 2024, will increase to GH¢396.58 in 2025, marking a 32.19 percent rise. Pensioners at the higher end will see an 8.04 percent increase, with the top earner receiving GH¢201,792.37 per month under PNDC Law 247.

The average monthly pension will also rise from GH¢1,776.81 in 2024 to GH¢1,990.03 in 2025. Around 63 percent of pensioners, particularly those earning GH¢1,814.50 or less monthly, will benefit from an increase between 12 percent and 32.19 percent.

“This year’s indexation has been designed to ensure equity while addressing the needs of the most vulnerable pensioners,” stated SSNIT in a media release.

The indexation, mandated by law, aims to safeguard pension values against inflation. SSNIT explained that the adjustment rate takes into account factors such as average salaries of active contributors, annual inflation as indicated by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), and the financial sustainability of the scheme. The rate was finalized after consultations with the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) and approval from the SSNIT Board of Trustees.

“This approach ensures that pensions remain sustainable while reflecting wage inflation and prevailing economic conditions,” SSNIT noted.

The increase is particularly significant for low-income pensioners, who will benefit from the highest percentage adjustments. The Trust has emphasized its commitment to providing timely and inflation-adjusted payments to pensioners, in line with its legal mandate. Pensioners will receive the adjusted payments on the third Thursday of each month, beginning in January 2025.

This move reflects SSNIT’s continuous effort to align pension benefits with the realities of the economic environment, ensuring pensioners are better supported in the face of inflation and rising costs.