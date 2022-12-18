SSNIT hold Christmas Carols in Western, Central Region

The Western and Central Regional offices of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust, (SSNIT) have appreciated God for a good business environment despite the economic challenges of 2022.

The SSNIT festival of Nine Lessons and Carols saw the reading of Bible verses and singing of melodious hymns to express gratitude to God for the gift of Jesus who had been on their side in their years of operations.

Ms Gifty Turkson, Area Manager of SSNIT, told the GNA that the company was able to meet all key performance indicators in the year with minimal windfalls.

She said, “this year, as an organisation, we have gone to the markets, we have gone to various groupings for them to understand our products and services so they can take advantage of, and the responses have been positive.”

The Area Manager said the company hoped to get more informal and self-employed into the scheme with a target of not less than one million people.

She said enrollment would thus become the focus for next year.

Ms. Turkson was full of praise for staff and stakeholders who had kept faith in the Trust ….” I really appreciate our collaboration and everyone who has come here today to grace the occasion of our nine lessons and Carlos first, it is my wish that next year, we are going to do better than we have done this year”.

The Eldersgate Methodist Church, the SSNIT celestial choir and SSNIT Central and some individuals gave melodious renditions of the many Christmas songs to celebrate the gift of Jesus unto humanity.

Very Reverend Moses Ashley, in a short yuletide sermon, asked the gathering to see the birth of Jesus as special gift to mankind and must be valued in words and deeds.

He was happy that the SSNIT had confidence in the power of God to make everything possible and encouraged the staff and management to keep faith with God in the years ahead.

Individuals and groups who emerged as winners of the Carol songs competition were awarded.