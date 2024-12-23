SSNIT Honors Nine Self-Employed Contributors for Outstanding Contributions to the Scheme

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has recognized nine self-employed individuals for their significant contributions to the pension scheme during the 2024 Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols event at the SSNIT Pension House in Accra.

The ceremony celebrated contributors under the Self-Employed Enrolment Drive (SEED), an initiative designed to expand pension coverage to those in the informal sector.

In his address, SSNIT Director-General Mr. Kofi Osafo-Maafo acknowledged the importance of the awardees’ commitment to the scheme, urging continued participation. “As the Trust recognizes your contributions toward securing your retirement, we encourage you to keep contributing to enjoy the full benefits of the Scheme,” he said.

The awardees, who were selected from a pool of active self-employed contributors, were honored in three distinct categories: Top Model SEED Contributors for those with the longest streak of timely payments, Exceptional SEED Contributors for those with the highest contribution amounts in 2024, and Rising Star SEED Contributors for individuals who have never defaulted since joining the scheme in 2023.

Each category featured three awardees, bringing the total to nine. These awards are part of SSNIT’s broader efforts to inspire self-employed individuals and informal sector workers to maintain their contributions to the pension scheme, which provides essential benefits such as Old Age Pension, Invalidity Pension, and Survivors’ Lump Sum.

Mr. Osafo-Maafo praised the awardees for their role in the continued success of the SSNIT Scheme, highlighting their commitment as essential to the scheme’s growth. The awardees expressed their gratitude and pledged to continue their contributions promptly.

Launched in May 2023 in Kumasi, the SEED initiative aims to broaden pension coverage for the self-employed sector. Since its inception, the number of enrolled participants has grown significantly from 13,000 to over 121,000, a testament to the scheme’s growing appeal. The initiative’s success reflects the valuable benefits SSNIT offers to its members, securing their financial future through various pension provisions.