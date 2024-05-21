SSNIT, Rock City Deal: Ablakwa Lacks Understanding In Corporate Governance – Jeff Konadu Addo

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Jeff Konadu Addo has described as “completely outrageous” attacks launched by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa at Bryan Acheampong in his efforts to acquire certain hotels from the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) through Rock City Hotel.

Jeff Konadu Addo who was peeved at the development said in an interview that, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s complaints short of nothing but a “Pull Him Down” character typical of him and his party the NDC.

In an interview with Jeff Konadu Addo, he averred that Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has decided to go on that smear campaign against the Agric Minister, Hon Bryan Acheampong because he (Ablakwa) does not understand corporate governance.

“If he understands what corporate governance is all about, he wouldn’t even have thought about this,” he said.

“…But because he lacks understanding of corporate governance, he will just throw anything in the air for the public to talk about.

Jeff Konadu Addo described Ablakwa’s claims as a “completely frivolous allegations” which ought to be thrown out by CHRAJ or any entity before which the matter is filed.

He also lamented the fact that people, for political reasons, are bent on destroying Ghanaians from succeeding because, from what Ablakwa is doing, it is obvious that he calling for the abrogation of the contract or the acquisition of those Hotels because Bryan Acheampong is a Ghanaian or Rock City Hotel is a Ghanaian entity.

He also pointed out that Ghanaians keep complaining that foreigners are taking over our businesses; taking over our markets and yet, in the case of SSNIT and Rock City Hotel, a Ghanaian entity has provided the best proposal yet Ablakwa says we should not give it to the Ghanaian.

He said the NDC and Ablakwa are pre-occupied with “Pull Him Down” motives and must not be entertained by Ghanaians.

For Jeff Konadu Addo, if it was a case that SSNIT didn’t use due process in the supposed sale of these hotels, then Ghanaians have the right too question.

“…But her, due processes have been followed so what should we do, we shouldn’t give it to the man because he is a Ghanaian? Okudzeto Ablakwa must understand that we are our own enemies, he is our own enemy.”

SSNIT has finalizied a deal to sell its 60% shares in Labadi Beach Hotel, LA Palm Royal Beach Resort, Ridge Royal Hotel, and Elmina Beach Resort to Rock City Hotel.

The matter gained attention when North Tongu MP Okudzeto Ablakwa called on the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the sale of six hotels to Bryan Acheampong.

Mr. Addo criticized this action as unfortunate, stating that Mr. Acheampong, despite being a political figure, is engaging in this transaction as a legitimate businessman.

But for Jeff Konadu Addo, the North Tongu MP’s objections stem from envy, emphasizing that if an expatriate were involved, the deal would likely not face the same scrutiny and attacks from persons like Ablakwa.

He called for Ghanaians to support their compatriots who have the capacity to compete with expatriates in such significant deals.