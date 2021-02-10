The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) will deploy an in-house developed bespoke Information Technology System to replace the existing system.

The new software to be deployed within the first half of 2021, will enhance operational efficiency, deliver superior service to members and clients, and eliminate the annual recurrent expenditure associated with the current system.

Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang, Director General of SSNIT, said this at the presentation of a Toyota Hilux double cabin four-wheel drive pickup vehicle to the National Pensioners Association (NPA).

The support is to address the Association’s transportation challenges in the execution of its daily activities.

He said the new system would support the payment of contributions and benefits through the use of electronic payment platforms including mobile money transactions.

“We will also launch a new website and the long-awaited SSNIT app will bring our services closer to our members and clients, using the mobile phone. The vision is to make the mobile phone your nearest SSNIT branch,” he added.

He said the Trust would use digital platforms and mass media to intensify education of the public during the Covid-19 period on its core business and benefits.

While making the presentation, he assured the NPA of their periodic support whenever possible, as part of their social responsibility to make life a little more comfortable for the pensioners.

Mr Stephen Boakye, Acting General Secretary of the NPA, who received the vehicle on behalf of the Association, appreciated the kind gesture and promised to use the vehicle for its intended purpose.

Mr Boakye again thanked the management of SSNIT for its assistance and cooperation, especially under the current management which had previously donated GHS800,000 to support the medical care of pensioners under the Pensioners’ Medical Scheme (PMS).