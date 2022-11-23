SSO donates safety items to NRSA

The SSO, a road safety NGO charting road safety education and awareness in the country, has donated branded road safety items to the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) in Accra.

The items include 100 pieces each of branded reflective vests, T-Shirts, and 1000 educational stickers worth GHC68,000.

Mr Yaw-Doe Tamakloe, the Director in-charge of Operations, SSO, said their continuous support for the Authority was as the result of the existing working relationship between the two.

He, therefore, expressed the SSO’s preparedness to build on that working relationship and work together to stir the ship of road safety in the country.

“We, at SSO hope to continue to be an effective partner in road safety administration in Ghana,” he added.

Mr Tamakloe noted that the traffic situations in the urban areas and the metropolis continue to be a challenge for both drivers and travelers, and expressed the hope that authorities in charge would address the problem to bring sanity back in the cities.

He also appealed to the MTTD of the Ghana Police Service to tow away broken-down vehicles on the road early to curb accidents, especially during the festivities.

He further urged them to continue the highway patrols to check reckless driving on the roads, especially during the festivities.

Mr Tamakloe also congratulated Mr David S. Adonteng, the Acting Director-General of NRSA for his promotion to head the Authority, adding, “you have work assiduously to attain that feat and on behalf of SSO we congratulate you for this new achievement”.

Mr Adonteng, on his part, thanked the SSO for their continuous support for the Authority’s activities, which he said resulted in the current reduction in road accidents from January to October, this year.

He said the period records about 16 per cent reduction in road accidents as compared to last year’s record during the same period.

The Acting Director-General attributed the success chalked to the numerous support from stakeholders, including SSO and the media.

“The decrease shows that something good is coming from some where and this is unprecedented in the history of the Authority, and l give the credit to our partners for continuous assistance and equipping us to enhance our work.”

He, therefore, called for further collaborations to sustain the gains they made.

Mr Adonteng urged the drivers to behave well, save lives and curb the carnage on the roads.

“This time, we are in discussion the Police to strategies. We will populated the road space with the law enforcers to discipline the recalcitrant drivers who think they can fly on the road instead of driving safely to their destinations.”

He said it was important to do more to sustain the gains made so far.

“Entering into next year, we are calling on everybody, every Ghanaian, especially those of us at the frontline, the Police, the DVLA, the road agencies, we all have roles and responsibilities to perform.

“Police should scale up the enforcement, the road agencies should also look at the infrastructure, patch the potholes ,the roads signs, the markings, among others.

“But more importantly we want to advise our drivers that in that space, the regulator has come and we are not going to rest, our laws are going to work. We’ll also ensure that they comply with rules and regulations, failure of which we will apply the necessary sanctions…,” he added.