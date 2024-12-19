SSTN Outlines Vision for Economic Growth and Innovation Under New Leadership

The newly elected President of the Stanford Seed Transformation Network (SSTN) Ghana Chapter, Prince Koblah Arkutu, has reaffirmed the network’s dedication to driving economic growth, fostering innovation, and creating sustainable opportunities for Ghanaians.

Speaking at the chapter’s annual dinner, Arkutu outlined an ambitious agenda for the 2025-2026 term and expressed strong support for the newly elected government’s efforts to reset Ghana’s economy.

“The Stanford Seed Transformation Network is not just a gathering of business leaders; we are a collective of indigenous Ghanaian entrepreneurs committed to scaling our businesses, creating jobs, and contributing to the national development agenda,” said Arkutu. He emphasized that the network’s members play a critical role in generating revenue through taxes and creating opportunities that positively impact the lives of Ghanaians.

During the event, SSTN Ghana Chapter inducted several new companies into the network. These include ArchXenus, founded by Agnes Ofosu-Appiah and Nana Akua Oppong-Birmeh; Complete Farmer, led by Desmond Koney; ThermoTech Engineering and Project, co-founded by Bertha Owusu and Fred Owusu; Samospharma Limited, headed by Eugene Boakye; PayAngel, co-founded by Jones Amegbor and Jerry Amegbor; and IRISK Management Limited, led by Sheila Wristberg.

Additionally, the network elected new executives for the 2025-2026 term, including Vice President William Halm, Secretary Esther Kesewa Ayisi Aywireng, and other key leaders: Hanetta Hayford, Elloeny Amande, Godwin Doagbodzi, Coby Asmah, Doris Ankama Asamoah, Harry Baskmaty, Senyo Atiase, Theresa Ayoade, Emmanuel Ntim, Nana Yaw Asante, Shaibu Ali, and Ronald Tagoe.

With these leaders at the helm, the SSTN Ghana Chapter has set its sights on three core priorities: engaging members through collaboration and knowledge sharing, driving measurable impact through initiatives that benefit the economy and local communities, and achieving excellence by aligning with global standards while addressing local challenges.

Arkutu emphasized the network’s readiness to collaborate with the incoming government to address economic challenges and create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. “As Ghana seeks to reset its economy, SSTN Ghana is uniquely positioned to play a pivotal role,” he stated. “Our members are adopting transformative business practices, creating jobs, and contributing to the national tax base. We are ready to partner with the government, offering practical insights and solutions informed by our diverse experiences and deep commitment to the country’s progress.”

The Stanford Seed Transformation Network Ghana Chapter, part of the larger Stanford Seed initiative, continues to support its members in achieving exponential growth, fostering collaborations, and leading impactful community projects. As the network enters this new chapter, it invites the government, stakeholders, and the wider business community to join in advancing Ghana’s development agenda.