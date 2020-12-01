The Saint Andrews Catholic Hospital at Kordiabe in the Shai-Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region, has received theatre equipment worth GHC50,00.00 from the Dalex Finance and Leasing Company Limited.

Mr Eric Asante, the Head of Support Services of Dalex Finance, presented the cheque to Sister Viji Nedumattathil of the Holy Family Convent Sisters who oversees the hospital.

Mr Asante said Dalex Finance considers itself a partner to the St. Andrews Catholic Hospital– Kordiabe.

He recounted that in 2018, Dalex Finance in partnership with Christ the King Catholic Church brought major infrastructural improvement to the then St. Andrews Clinic a 30-bed ward, theatre, and other ancillary facilities.

A subsequent assessment of the facility by the Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA) and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) saw the status of the facility upgraded from a Clinic to a Hospital.

Mr. Eric Asante recognized that every hospital needs a state of the art theatre; “Dalex Finance is happy to assist in the procurement of theatre equipment with this donation after having played a key role in the construction of the facility”.

Sr. Viji Nedumattathil expressed gratitude on behalf of the management of the Hospital stressing; “Dalex Finance has become a friend to the Hospital, and we truly appreciate all the efforts Dalex Finance has been making in helping the Hospital achieve its goal of providing quality healthcare to all”.

She said “…the elevation is a reflection of not only the massive improvement in the infrastructure but the quality of services the facility continues to offer to the people.”

According to her, the Hospital records an average of 60 OPD cases daily and serves other communities including Asutsuare, Doryumu, Jorpanya, Agomeda, Ayikuma, Asebi, and Lawer Kope.

In October 2015, Dalex Finance donated GHC50,000.00 to St. Andrews Hospital at Kordiabe as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

This donation adds to a string of donations from Dalex Finance to the St. Andrews Hospital. In June Dalex donated medical supplies worth GHC20,000.00 to the Hospital to help fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

Dalex Finance is a wholly Ghanaian owned and operated Specialized Deposit-taking Institution (SDI) licensed by the Bank of Ghana (BoG). Dalex Finance has been in operation in Ghana since 2006.

Mr Kenneth K. Thompson Dalex Finance, Chief Executive Officer said the gesture is to help the hospital achieve its goal in bringing relief to patients.

In a related development in August this year, Dalex Finance donated a cheque for GHC20,000.00 to the University of Ghana’s 20 for ’20 Fundraising campaign, an initiative, which seeks to mobilize funds in support of four major projects.

The projects are: UG Endowment Fund, Museum Fundraising, Construction of a Pediatric Unit, and Refurbishment of the Emergency Unit at the Legon Hospital.

Mr Richard Obeng Dwamena, the Head of Finance, Dalex Finance, who presented the cheque to the university, stressed the importance of research in Ghana’s economic renaissance.

He lauded University of Ghana for the initiative and noted that Dalex Finance recognized the great impact research has had in other parts of the world and was fully committed to support the endowment fund.