St Augustine’s College celebrates 93rd anniversary in style

The St Augustine’s College has held its 93rd Anniversary and Speech Day with a call on schools to ensure a careful balance between conformity and creativity among students.

The event gathered hundreds of past and present students of the school, including many celebrated national figures, to honour the day in a magnificent fashion.

The celebration was held under the theme: “Supporting the Foundation that Shapes Future Generations” and was characterised by razzmatazz, funfair, and inspiring speeches.

A well-rehearsed and impeccably executed parade set a high tone for the big day, which saw the commissioning of a four unit two-bedroom staff apartment complex to accommodate teachers.

The anniversary was sponsored by the 1998-year group of the school (APSU 98) who also constructed the $250,000-dollar one storey apartment for teachers.

Mr Emmanuel Teye Kenney, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Flokefama Limited and Chairman for the anniversary, made a strong case against the overemphasis on compliance and conformity to the detriment of the creative skills and talents of students.

He urged schools to encourage students to think and act creatively to enable them survive the modern society which was driven by innovation to solve societal problems.

He described students in Senior High School today as “citizens of the digital age” who could be better informed than their teachers for which reason teaching and learning should be a two-way approach.

“The teacher today can therefore not present himself as the all-knowing educator who transfers knowledge unquestioned and indeed should not be expected to do so.

“He must play the role of a co-consumer of such information while stimulating the young ‘Augustinean’ to think critically and creatively with the view of solving the problems of tomorrow’s society,” he said.

Mr Kenney, appreciating the impact of the school in the lives of old students, noted that the quality training helped them nurture their talents and prepare for life after school.

He urged the College, old boys, and government to position the school to keep up with the changing trends in education to maintain its honour as the best college in the west coast of Africa.

He pledged to provide the school with medical supplies such as malaria test kits, wheel chairs, stretchers, and also train the school’s health team in basic life support.

Mr Henry Arthur-Gyan, the Headmaster of the school, in his report indicated that the College was providing excellent holistic education for students.

He said the school was ranked the fourth best second cycle institution in Ghana and the first in the Central Region, citing the Ministry of Education’s analysis of the WASSCE 2022 results in which they attained a 97.78 per cent pass rate.

Touching on the staff accommodation project, he said it would give the teachers peaceful mind to perform their duties.

“Some are living as far as beyond Elmina and Saltpond and they have to come to school on daily basis and so you can imagine the challenge.

“About 30 per cent are housed on campus and imagine staying on campus till 21:00 hours when prep is over, before going home; it calls for a lot of sacrifice,” he said.

Mrs Justine Ivy Apawu, the Central Regional Education Director, advised the students to take their studies seriously and be discipline to attain academic success.

“Do not think of going to re-sit for any of the papers because that examination is more difficult. Put in every effort now and make your parents and your school proud,” she advised.

Master Brobbey Egya Yaw Nsuo, the Senior Prefect, appealed to government and all stakeholders for a facelift of College’s Assembly Hall.

He also asked for provision of musical instrument to the regimental band, a mixer, microphones, and active speaker for the college.

Students and staff who distinguished themselves received various honours and awards including cash prizes.