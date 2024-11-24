St. Augustine’s College Denies Claims of Food Shortage, Reaffirms Adequate Supplies

The management of St. Augustine’s College in Cape Coast has firmly dismissed recent claims of a food shortage, calling them “unfounded and misleading.”

In a statement issued on November 23, 2024, Headmaster Rev. Fr. Patrick-Godfred Appiah reassured the public that the school is well-stocked and fully equipped to meet the nutritional needs of its students.

Addressing the allegations, Fr. Appiah explained that the school consistently receives food supplies, including recent deliveries from the National Buffer Stock Company, ensuring their warehouses are adequately stocked. “These claims that students are not being fed properly due to a lack of food are both unfounded and untrue,” he stated, emphasizing that the school has taken proactive measures to prevent any such issues.

Fr. Appiah also praised the dedication of the kitchen staff, who worked tirelessly to prepare meals for students during the recent strike by the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU). Despite the industrial action, the staff’s efforts ensured that students’ meals were not disrupted.

In his statement, the headmaster expressed gratitude to the Central Regional Director of Education for visiting the school and encouraging the Matron and her team. He also acknowledged the vital role of the government’s Free SHS policy in ensuring the smooth operation of the school.

See full statement below;

“We are grateful for the support we have received so far and remain committed to ensuring transparency,” he affirmed.

He also invited stakeholders and concerned parties to visit the school for firsthand information, encouraging open engagement to dispel any misconceptions about the food situation.