St. Augustine’s College Honors Alumni Leaders in Landmark Celebration

St. Augustine’s College, a revered institution in Ghana’s educational landscape, paid tribute to dozens of its distinguished alumni during a grand ceremony at Accra’s Alisa Hotel, capping off celebrations marking the school’s 90th anniversary.

The event, attended by hundreds of former students now shaping Ghana’s political, economic, and social spheres, spotlighted individuals whose contributions have elevated the college’s legacy and national influence.

Among the honorees were prominent figures such as Hackman Owusu Agyemang, a seasoned statesman; Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, businessman and former presidential candidate; Prof. Ernest Kofi Abotsi, legal scholar; Sammi Awuku, Director-General of the National Lottery Authority; and veteran journalist Kabral Blay-Amihere. A total of 78 alumni received accolades, with six recognized posthumously for their enduring impact. The college also celebrated five former headmasters who were themselves products of the institution, underscoring their role in maintaining its academic excellence.

The ceremony blended nostalgia with reverence as speakers recounted stories of the honorees’ dedication to their alma mater. Each awardee received a personalized citation and commemorative medal, symbols of gratitude for their service. Attendees noted the emotional weight of the tributes, particularly for late alumni whose families accepted honors on their behalf.

The event doubled as a reunion for graduates whose careers span decades, reflecting St. Augustine’s far-reaching influence. From lawmakers to educators, the gathering highlighted the college’s role as a cradle of leadership. Critics argue such celebrations risk elitism, but supporters counter that recognizing role models inspires current students. The college’s decision to honor headmasters-turned-alumni also drew praise, framing their service as a full-circle commitment to institutional growth.

As the night closed, conversations turned to the school’s future. Many expressed hope that the honorees’ legacies would galvanize new generations to uphold St. Augustine’s tradition of excellence—a challenge as relevant today as it was nine decades ago.